Oettinger stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Oettinger missed the preseason due to a lower-body injury, but the 27-year-old was cleared to play as of Wednesday. He did a decent job between the pipes Friday, but his teammates weren't able to give him any support. It's a tough loss to begin the year, but Oettinger has a winning track record with at least 30 victories in five straight years. He should see a starter's workload in 2026-27, though Dallas also has a capable backup in Casey DeSmith, who will probably get the nod Saturday in Nashville.