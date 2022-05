Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

The Stars were limited to 16 shots on goal in the shutout loss, leaving Oettinger with virtually no help. This was a good playoff debut for the 23-year-old, but he faces an uphill battle for the rest of the series. Oettinger went 30-15-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 48 appearances this season, and he'll likely be back in goal for Thursday's Game 2.