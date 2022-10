Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will start Saturday's road game against Montreal.

Oettinger has begun the 2022-23 season with a 3-0-0 record. He has given up just one goal against in each contest, stopping 84 shots along the way. Montreal has won two straight games going into Saturday's tilt, but a red-hot Oettinger could be a difficult challenge for the team's shooters.