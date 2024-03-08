Oettinger will be between the road pipes versus Anaheim on Friday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is riding a three-game winning streak during which he's registered a 2.89 GAA and an .870 save percentage. With just six more victories, the 25-year-old netminder will reach the 30-win threshold for a third consecutive campaign. Oettinger's taking the first game of the Stars' back-to-back, which means Scott Wedgewood will likely get the nod on the road versus the Kings on Saturday.