Oettinger will protect the home net in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has shown upside this season, but he's been a bit shaky lately, recording an .889 save percentage and a 2-1-3 record across his last seven appearances. In the second half of back-to-back games, Oettinger will get a chance to right the ship. The Panthers scored four goals on 28 shots against Anton Khudobin on Saturday.