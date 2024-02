Oettinger will be between the pipes at home against Carolina on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is riding a five-game winning streak during which he has recorded a 2.76 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Since returning from a long-term injury, the 25-year-old netminder has secured victories in seven of his nine appearances. Oettinger figures to see the majority of the workload ahead of Scott Wedgewood the rest of the way.