Oettinger will be between the road pipes versus Calgary on Wednesday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger remains undefeated in regulation this season, posting a 4-0-1 record and 1.74 GAA in five contests. The 24-year-old netminder has reached the 30-win mark in each of the previous two seasons and is on pace to reach that mark again this year as well.