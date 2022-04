Oettinger will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Vegas, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger was sharp in his last start Saturday against Seattle, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Golden Knights team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.