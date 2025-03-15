Oettinger stopped 18 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Oettinger has been one of the top netminders in the NHL this season, but he didn't have his best performance Friday and was beaten four times -- just the ninth time he's given up four or more goals in a game this season. Oettinger, who has won 30 games for the fourth year in a row, still owns a solid 2.52 GAA and a .907 save percentage, so one outing shouldn't impact his fantasy stock dramatically, especially considering the opposition.