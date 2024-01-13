Oettinger allowed four goals on 36 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Oettinger played a solid first period, but the Predators started to take control in the second. This was Oettinger's first action since Dec. 15 when he suffered a lower-body injury. He dropped to 11-8-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 22 outings this season. Oettinger should retake the No. 1 job in goal soon, though Scott Wedgewood is likely to start Saturday in Chicago for the second half of the back-to-back.