Oettinger allowed six goals on 26 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

For the second time in his last three starts, Oettinger has given up a season-high number of goals. The Flames rallied over the second half of the game to turn the Stars' 4-2 lead into a 7-4 loss. Oettinger has lost three straight contests, giving up 13 tallies over that span. He's down to 8-4-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 14 games this season. He's too good to struggle for an extended time, and he'll have until Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to shake off this poor performance.