Oettinger conceded six goals on 24 shots in a 7-5 loss to Anaheim on Thursday.

Oettinger gave up more goals in Thursday's tilt than his previous three outings combined. Still, the 26-year-old backstop is the clear No. 1 option in Dallas and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload all year. In the short term, Oettinger figures split the upcoming back-to-back against the Predators and Kraken on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Casey DeSmith.