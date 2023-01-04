Oettinger allowed three goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Oettinger gave up a goal in each period, and the Stars weren't able to cover that damage. The 24-year-old saw his four-game winning streak snapped, and this was also the first time he's given up more than two goals since Dec. 21 versus the Oilers. The 24-year-old netminder slipped to 17-6-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 29 outings. Scott Wedgewood will likely face the Ducks on Wednesday to close out this back-to-back set.