Oettinger (lower body) is expected to dress for Friday's home game against Nashville.

It's not clear if Oettinger will get the start, but it sounds like he's at least going to serve as the backup. The 25-year-old was last in net Dec. 15. He has an 11-7-2 record, 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage in 21 outings this year. Although the goaltender might not start Friday, the Stars are likely to start leaning on him heavily now that Oettinger has recovered, which will eat into Scott Wedgewood's playing time.