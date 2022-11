Oettinger (lower body) is expected to start at home against San Jose on Friday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger hasn't played since Oct. 29 due to the injury. Before getting hurt, he was having a great season with a 5-1-0 record, 1.40 GAA and .952 save percentage in seven games. The Sharks have the 31st-ranked offense at 2.60 goals per game, but they have scored 22 goals over their last six games, so their forwards shouldn't be underestimated.