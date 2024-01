Oettinger will get the starting nod at home against Nashville on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will return from a 12-game absence Friday and is suiting up for the first time since Dec. 15. Prior to the injury, he was in a bit of a rut; over his last 10 appearances, Oettinger is 3-5-1 with a 3.75 GAA and an .870 save percentage. He's 11-7-2 with a 2.93 GAA in 21 games this season.