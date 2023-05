Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 7 at home against the Kraken on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger has been shaky all series, posting an unsightly .865 save percentage and 3.98 GAA in six games. He's been pulled twice during that stretch, including Saturday when he allowed four goals on 18 shots in a Game 6 loss. Through 12 games this postseason, the 24-year-old owns a .900 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.