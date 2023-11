Oettinger will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Tuesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has gone winless in his past three outings, allowing 13 goals on 89 shots. Through 14 games played, he has posted an 8-4-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the league this campaign with 3.55 goals per contest.