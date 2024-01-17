Oettinger will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago. In 23 appearances this season, he has earned a 12-8-2 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Kings sit ninth in the league with 3.33 goals per contest this campaign.