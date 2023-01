Oettinger will start Tuesday on the road versus the Kings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has won his past four outings, having stopped 100 of 107 shots. He has a 17-5-3 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Los Angeles sits 14th in the league this year with 3.20 goals per game.