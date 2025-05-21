Oettinger will start in goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

To no surprise, Oettinger will get the nod as the Stars look to avenge their loss to the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals last year. The 26-year-old has a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 13 games this postseason and was strong in the second round versus the Jets, who the Stars eliminated in six games.