Oettinger will start Thursday at home against Winnipeg, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger was solid in his last start, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has put together another solid season, recording a .903 save percentage and a 33-13-4 record in 51 appearances. Although his record is great, his .903 save percentage is actually well below the norm for him lately. He will have a tough matchup against the Jets, who are 23-13-3 on the road this year.