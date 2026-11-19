Oettinger is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won five of his past six games, but it's been far from an ideal stretch, with him allowing at least three goals in four of those six outings. The netminder is now 11-4-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 16 appearances this campaign. Oettinger has an opportunity to earn a second straight win over Vegas after stopping 24 of 27 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.