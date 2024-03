Oettinger is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger is on a three-game winning streak while saving 69 of 75 shots (.920 save percentage) in that span. He's 28-13-4 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 46 outings overall. The Canucks, who rank fifth offensively with 3.49 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary for Oettinger.