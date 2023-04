Oettinger saved 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over Minnesota in Game 6 on Friday.

Oettinger earned his third straight victory, and he surrendered just three goals on 85 shots in that span. He was very effective in the first-round series, posting a 2.01 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The Stars will continue to lean on Oettinger when they take on the winner of the Colorado-Seattle series.