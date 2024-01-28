Oettinger stopped 24 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Dallas grabbed a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but Oettinger couldn't make it hold up as Washington scored two goals in the final two minutes with an extra skater on the ice -- the first on a power play, the second with the net empty. Thomas Harley beat Charlie Lindgren in OT to salvage the victory, however. Oettinger has won three straight starts and five of seven since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-January, but his 3.35 GAA and .898 save percentage over that stretch are well below his usual standards.