Oettinger allowed three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Anaheim.

It was Oettinger's sharpest effort, as he allowed a goal in each period while facing just 21 shots. However, the Stars rallied for the win in overtime, handing Oettinger a second straight victory. The 25-year-old netminder is now 4-2-0 with a .904 save percentage since returning from a 12-game stint on injured reserve. Overall, Oettinger is 15-9-2 with a .902 save percentage and 3.01 GAA this season. Dallas is back in action Saturday at home versus the Capitals.