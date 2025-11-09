Oettinger made 17 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

The Stars were a little sluggish early in an afternoon road contest, but the offense came alive in the third period to erase a 3-2 deficit. Oettinger has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 3-1-2, but his 2.99 GAA and .893 save percentage on the season aren't yet up to his usual high standards.