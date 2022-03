Oettinger made 36 saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The Stars grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, and while Washington pushed hard for an equalizer after Dmitry Orlov made it 3-2, Oettinger kept the Caps at bay. The 23-year-old netminder has given up three goals or less in 15 of his last 16 starts, going 10-5-1 over that stretch, and on the season he carries a 2.48 GAA and .918 save percentage.