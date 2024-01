Oettinger made 30 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old netminder took a 5-2 lead into the third period but had to weather a furious comeback attempt by Detroit. While Oettinger's numbers on the night don't seem impressive, three of the four pucks that beat him came on Wings power plays. Since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 12, Oettinger has gone 3-2-0 in five outings with a 3.34 GAA and .910 save percentage.