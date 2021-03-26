Oettinger stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Oettinger couldn't make a one-goal lead hold up late in the third period, but Roope Hintz's tally within the final 90 seconds restored the Stars' lead for good. The win was Oettinger's third in eight appearances in March. The 22-year-old has a 5-2-6 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 16 contests. The Stars host the Panthers on Saturday and Sunday, so Oettinger and Anton Khudobin will likely split the next two games.