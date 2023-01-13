Oettinger made 29 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The 24-year-old netminder was oh-so-close to his third shutout of the season, but K'Andre Miller's desperation shot from the faceoff circle got through Oettinger with 0.2 seconds left in the third period, and then Adam Fox flipped home a backhand shot in OT after a scramble in front of the Dallas crease. Oettinger is still in the midst of a fantastic stretch, going 6-1-1 over his last eight starts with a 1.74 GAA and .939 save percentage, allowing more than two goals only once during that time.