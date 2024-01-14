Oettinger stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday.

Oettinger entered the game midway through the second period because Scott Wedgewood sustained a lower-body injury. The contest was locked in a scoreless tie when Oettinger entered, so he was credited with the win, bringing him up to 12-8-2 with a 2.96 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 23 appearances this season. The 25-year-old missed 12 straight games from Dec. 16-Jan. 10 because of a lower-body injury, but now that he's back, Oettinger will likely receive the bulk of Dallas' starts. He'll be leaned on even more if Wedgewood misses significant time due to his injury.