Oettinger stopped 64 of 67 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

As he was for nearly the entire series, Oettinger was spectacular. His saves ranged from routine to remarkable Sunday, but he was solved 15:09 into overtime by Johnny Gaudreau. Oettinger ended the playoffs with a 1.81 GAA and a .954 save percentage in seven games. The Stars will likely have to give the pending restricted free agent a significant contract this summer -- he's the goalie of the future in Dallas, and the future is here after he went from No. 4 to No. 1 on the depth over the course of 2021-22.