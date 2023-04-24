Oettinger stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Oettinger blanked Minnesota through the first two periods before allowing a pair of goals in the third. He managed to hang on for a one-goal victory as Dallas evened the series 2-2. It's a strong bounce-back effort from Oettinger, who allowed seven goals on 50 shots in his last two outings. The 24-year-old netminder now has a .910 save percentage through his four playoff starts after going 37-11-11 with a .919 save percentage in the regular season.