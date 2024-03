Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Oettinger was solid all night in a game that was back and forth until the Stars were able to score two goals late in the third frame, including an empty-netter, to get the win. This was the third start in a row for Oettinger, with three wins to match, and only two goals have been allowed per contest. Fantasy managers should continue riding Oettinger's coattails into the playoffs.