Oettinger stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

It wasn't the regulation win the Stars needs to clinch a playoff spot, but Oettinger's strong performance strengthened his team's chances of moving to the postseason. He also stopped all seven shooters he faced in the shootout. The 23-year-old improved to 29-15-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 47 contests. Scott Wedgewood will likely get the start against his former team Wednesday versus the Coyotes, a game in which the Stars need just one standings point to earn their playoff berth.