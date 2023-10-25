Oettinger turned aside 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Bryan Rust beat Oettinger inside the final minute of the first period on an odd-man rush, but Otter was otherwise impregnable as he remained undefeated in regulation to begin the campaign, going 3-0-1 through four starts. The 24-year-old netminder has improved his save percentage every season of his NHL career, and after posting a .919 mark in 2022-23, he's come out of the gate flying this season with a .952 save percentage. Expect Oettinger to be back between the pipes for the Stars on Thursday against the Maple Leafs.