Oettinger made 20 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

It was 3-3 heading into the third period, but Oettinger shut the door for the final frame after Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal early in the period. Oettinger improved to 11-3-0 on home ice, as the Stars have thrived at the American Airlines Center all season. Braden Holtby (lower body) was available in a backup role, so the two Dallas netminders will likely go back to a near-even split in playing time moving forward.