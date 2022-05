Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 1 on the road versus Calgary on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger comes into the postseason having won three straight contests in which he posted a 1.95 GAA and .932 save percentage. On the year, the young netminder racked up 30 wins in 48 contests, including one shutout, and should see the bulk of the workload in the playoffs.