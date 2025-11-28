Oettinger will patrol the home blue paint against the Mammoth on Friday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger has won back-to-back games and four of his last five, as he's rebounded after two poor outings to begin November. The 2017 first-round pick owns a 10-4-2 record, 2.74 GAA and .900 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. The Mammoth are 2-2-1 in their last five games, a stretch in which they have netted 14 goals.