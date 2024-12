Oettinger will get the starting nod versus St. Louis on Saturday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger is only 1-3-0 in his last four starts, allowing 11 goals on 101 shots (.891 save percentage). Overall, the talented Oettinger is 14-7-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Blues are averaging 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25.