Oettinger will defend the road crease in Seattle on Saturday, the Sound of Hockey reports.

Oettinger's play has picked up of late, as he has won his last four games, giving up only seven goals on 103 shots. He has an outstanding record but sub-par ratios this season, as he's 29-13-4 with a 2.93 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Kraken have scored 190 goals this season, 29th in the NHL.