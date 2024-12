Oettinger will patrol the home crease Sunday against Winnipeg, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 29-save performance in Friday's 5-3 win over Colorado. He has a 12-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 16 appearances this campaign. Winnipeg sits second in the league with 3.88 goals per game in 2024-25.