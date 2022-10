Oettinger will get the starting nod against the Bruins on the road Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger will take the second game of the Stars' back-to-back while Scott Wedgewood defends the cage versus Ottawa on Monday. Through the first four games of the season, the 23-year-old Oettinger is undefeated with a 4-0-0 record and 1.25 GAA and will look to continue his perfect form.