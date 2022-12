Oettinger will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Oettinger has won five of his last seven starts, allowing more than two goals just twice in that span. The 24-year-old has a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 25 outings this year, and the Predators will be missing Matt Duchene (personal), so this is a good matchup for Oettinger to keep his success on track.