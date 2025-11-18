Oettinger will protect the home net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Oettinger has picked up wins in three straight outings while posting a 2.29 GAA and .901 save percentage across that stretch. The 26-year-old turned aside 20 of 21 shots during his last start Saturday in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia. The Islanders four-game winning streak was snapped in Colorado on Sunday. Oettinger has been phenomenal against the Isles in his career, registering a 5-1-0 record, .936 save percentage and 1.82 GAA over six appearances.