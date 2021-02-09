Oettinger will get the starting nod at home versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger is coming off a solid overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday in which he allowed just two goals on 35 shots. The 22-year-old netminder got that start after Anton Khudobin was suspended for one game by the team and has parlayed that performance into another start Tuesday. Still, Oettinger would have to put together a pretty strong run of form to avoid Khudobin retaking his spot between the pipes sooner rather than later.