Oettinger will guard the home goal against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger hasn't been great recently, posting a sub-par 3.71 GAA and .876 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's gone 2-1-0 over that span thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Vegas squad that's lost three of its last four games.