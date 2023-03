Oettinger will get the starting nod at home versus the Coyotes on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has just one victory in his last I've outings, posting a 1-1-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .904 save percentage. With Scott Wedgewood (undisclosed) picking up an injury, the Stars will have to either give Matt Murray his NHL debut versus the Blackhawks on Thursday or utilize Oettinger in back-to-back contests.